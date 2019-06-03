› Home ›
G-Men edge past Delta Devils, 77-75
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 8:28am

Leader Sports Service
ITTA BENA, Miss. — Dallas Polk-Hilliard dropped a career-high 26 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Grambling State University men’s basketball team ended its season-long four-game losing streak with a 77-75 victory over Mississippi Valley State in a Southwestern Athletic Conference game on Monday night at the Harrison HPER Complex.
Grambling State (14-15 overall, 8-8 SWAC) remained tied for fifth in the SWAC standings after Monday night’s victory with Jackson State. JSU holds the tiebreaker after sweeping the season series.
