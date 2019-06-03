› Home ›
Grambling women fall to Mississippi Valley State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 8:25am
in
ITTA BENA, Miss. — Grambling State’s Jazmin Boyd scored 12 of her team-high 18 points in the first half and Shakyla Hill added 10 of her 12 points in the opening half, but it wasn’t enough.
The GSU women’s basketball team dropped a critical road Southwestern Athletic Conference game to Mississippi Valley State, 79-61, on Monday night at the Harrison HPER Complex.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos