Tennis Techsters fall to SEMO, 4-2
Wed, 03/06/2019 - 8:24am
Leader Sports Service
PADUCAH, Kentucky — The Louisiana Tech tennis team began its seven-match stretch away from home on Monday, suffering a 4-2 loss to Southeast Missouri at the McCracken High School Tennis indoor facility.
It was a competitive matchup between Tech (3-7) and SEMO (5-4) as half of the singles matches ended up going three sets.
The Lady Techsters were able to pick up two points in the middle of the lineup on courts three and four, but the Redhawks coupled their doubles point with victories at No. 1, No. 2 and No. 6 in singles.
