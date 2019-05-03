  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Autoworker upheaval: Families split, children left behind

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 9:18am
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of workers at four General Motors plants slated to close by January are facing a painful choice: Take the company’s offer to work at another factory — possibly hundreds of miles away — even if that means leaving behind their families, their homes and everything they’ve built. Or stay and risk losing their high-paying jobs.

