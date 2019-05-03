› Home ›
Police: New Orleans crash driver spoke of ‘drinking problem’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 9:16am
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A driver suspected of killing two people and injuring seven others, most of them on bikes, as large crowds gathered in New Orleans for Mardi Gras told police after the deadly crash, “I have a drinking problem,” according to a police report.
New Orleans police said Tashonty Toney, 32, was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and other charges after crashing his car Saturday evening on a busy thoroughfare near the route of one of New Orleans’ largest Mardi Gras parades.
