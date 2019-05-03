  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

DEAR ABBY

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 9:12am
in
Teen’s tall tales of dating a star shock her friends
Abigail Van Buren
news single (Abby).jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am a 15-year-old girl. I have been friends with “Amanda” for two years. She helped me through a really tough time, which is how we became friends.
Recently, she has been going around telling people she is dating someone famous from a band and claiming she gets to hang out with them all the time. It is really stressful.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share