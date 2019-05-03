› Home ›
DEAR AUNT GRACE
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 9:11am
in
Behave yourself, warns Grace
Grace Tirado
You hear a lot these days about photos taken and things said years ago that are now coming back to “haunt” people.
Ears and eyes are everywhere nowadays. This doesn’t mean you should be paranoid. It means that you need to be conscientious about what you post on social media.
Be sure you make it clear to your children and grandchildren how very important this is.
Colleges check social media posts. They don’t like reading about drunken escapades.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos