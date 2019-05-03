ACCESS TO ACHIEVE

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 9:08am
A look into middle-grade instruction
Lisa Wilmore
Is middle school a mystery to you? For many it is. Therefore, it gives me great pleasure to share what you can expect to see in a sixth, seventh, and eighth grade classroom across the Lincoln Parish School District.
For many of us, classroom congregations meant sitting in desks in perfect rows; we listened to lectures and memorized information through direct instruction by the teacher. While listening will continue as part of the educational process, today’s classrooms encourage hands-on, collaborative experiences where students develop both skills and knowledge.
