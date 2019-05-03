› Home ›
Taking up gauntlet, getting back on track
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 9:07am
Sallie Rose Hollis
Happy Mardi Gras! And also, Happy New Year’s Resolution Pondering Day. Or perhaps we should call it Happy New Year’s Resolution Reinstituting Day.
OK, I dreamed up those last two “days” myself, but in light of what I’ve written in two other “Journeys” since Jan. 1, I think it’s time for us to look at the subject of resolutions again.
You may recall that I promised to report back to you as a way of keeping myself honest — and, hopefully, on track resolution-wise. And with any luck, such communication will help you with your resolution journeys as well.
