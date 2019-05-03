› Home ›
Ruston carnival a big success
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 9:06am
Laissez les bons temps rouler, Lincoln Parish!
Happy Mardi Gras Day!
This year was probably the area’s best Mardi Gras celebration ever thanks to the efforts of the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston. The Ruston Daily Leader thanks and commends the efforts of the J.A. of Ruston in organizing and presenting a Mardi Gras celebration like no other before in Lincoln Parish.
The good times truly rolled all day Saturday during the J.A.’s Krewe of Allegro “Jazzing It Up Mardi Gras” that culminated with a Mardi Gras parade that was bigger and better than last year’s by leaps and bounds.
