O.K.’s Corral

Drew Brees: A small slice of NFL history
O. K. Davis
Drew Brees, the Lilliputian (more on that later) of NFL quarterbacks, became the king of the universe for most career passing yards in NFL history during the 2018 season.
Before you know it, he’ll be flirting with 100,000 and beyond.
At 40, he’s in the best shape of his career. He has at least three more good years until he starts preparing his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech.
About that word Lilliputian. As a noun, it means a small person.
At 6-0, Brees is the shortest of all the quarterbacks on the all-time aerial yardage charts.
Peyton Manning, now No. 2, is 6-5.
