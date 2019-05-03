› Home ›
Rice races past Lady Techsters, 78-42
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 8:49am
HOUSTON, Texas — Louisiana Tech had won its last two games at Tudor Fieldhouse, but on Saturday afternoon, the Rice Owls made sure the Lady Techsters wouldn’t make it three in a row.
Erica Ogwumike and Nicole Iademarco each scored 18 points and Rice hit 13 3-pointers as the Owls defeated Tech 78-42 before 2,606 fans on Rice’s Senior Day.
Tech (14-14, 6-9 Conference USA) went scoreless for more than 10 minutes in the first half and shot just 27 percent from the field in the game in falling for the third straight contest.
