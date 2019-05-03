  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Dunkin’ Dogs fall on road at FIU

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 03/05/2019 - 8:48am
in
Leader Sports Service

MIAMI — It was a one-possession game between Louisiana Tech and Florida International with four minutes to go, but the Bulldogs ended up falling 83-76 to the Panthers on Sunday afternoon inside the Ocean Bank Convocation Center.

The ending was much like the previous time these two teams hooked up only a month ago in Miami as Tech (18-12, 8-9 Conference USA) was down only one at 73-72. Then down the stretch, FIU (18-11, 9-7 C-USA) went on a 10-4 run the rest of the way.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share