Back to the semifinals for Simsboro
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/02/2019 - 2:02am
Tigers earn fourth straight trip to Marsh Madness with win over Pitkin
T. Scott Boatright
SIMSBORO — Sometimes to race to a big win, you’ve got to slow things down.
That theory paid off for the second-seeded Simsboro Tigers Friday as they earned a fourth-straight berth to Marsh Madness — the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Final Four playoff games in Lake Charles for each classification — with a 73-64 Class B quarterfinals win over seventh-seeded Pitkin.
“We’re very blessed,” said SHS Josh Brown. “A lot of coaches and a lot of players go their whole careers without even making it to one Marsh Madness. We’re going to our fourth in a row.”
