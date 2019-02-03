  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Back to the semifinals for Simsboro

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/02/2019 - 2:02am
in
Tigers earn fourth straight trip to Marsh Madness with win over Pitkin
T. Scott Boatright
sports 4.jpg
Leader photos by T. SCOTT BOATRIGHT - Simsboro slowed the game down in the fourth quarter Friday night, with guard Kalep Crane (at right) literally standing still and holding the ball and miking the clock until a Pitkin defender would finally move in to contest him.

SIMSBORO — Sometimes to race to a big win, you’ve got to slow things down.

That theory paid off for the second-seeded Simsboro Tigers Friday as they earned a fourth-straight berth to Marsh Madness — the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Final Four playoff games in Lake Charles for each classification — with a 73-64 Class B quarterfinals win over seventh-seeded Pitkin.

“We’re very blessed,” said SHS Josh Brown. “A lot of coaches and a lot of players go their whole careers without even making it to one Marsh Madness. We’re going to our fourth in a row.”

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

