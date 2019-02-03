› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs beat Ark. State
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/02/2019 - 1:57am
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team capitalized on four-run fourth inning, and claimed a 9-4 triumph over the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Friday evening in front of 1,185 from J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Tech (7-2) trailed early 2-0, but rallied back to score two in the bottom of the first, one in the third, and then four in the third to stake a commanding lead over the visiting Red Wolves (7-3).
The Bulldogs and Red Wolves will conclude the weekend series with a doubleheader scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2.
