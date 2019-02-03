› Home ›
Delhi squeaks past Lincoln Prep, 60-59
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/02/2019 - 1:56am
T. Scott Boatright
DELHI — Lincoln Preparatory School saw its five-point halftime advantage slowly evaporated in the second half Thursday night.
The end result was a 60-59 road loss to Delhi in quarterfinals round play of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s Class 1B boys playoffs.
Fourth-seeded Delhi advances to next week’s semifinals while the fifth-seeded Panthers saw their season end at 24-9.
