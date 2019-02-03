› Home ›
Tech softball continues play at UCF Knights Classic
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/02/2019 - 1:05am
Leader Sports Service
ORLANDO, Fla. —Seniors Krystal De La Cruz and Preslee Gallaway each tossed a complete-game shutout leading Louisiana Tech to a pair of 8-0 run-rule victories over Dartmouth and Toledo Friday during the first day of the UCF Invitational.
Tech (15-3) dominated both games from the beginning, jumping out to multi-run leads in the first inning of the two contests and cruising to the victories. The Lady Techsters have now recorded three straight shutout wins and four of the last five games.
