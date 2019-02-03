› Home ›
Bulldogs downed by Thundering Herd
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/02/2019 - 1:03am
Louisiana Tech falls to Marshall in home finale, 90-79
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech could not withstand the hot shooting of Marshall on Thursday night as the Bulldogs fell 90-79 inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.
Tech (18-11, 8-8 Conference USA) had its 15-game home winning streak snapped in what was the home finale as the defense was not able to contain a well-rested Marshall (15-13, 8-7 C-USA) squad who had almost two weeks off.
The first time the Herd played in the TAC, they hit only eight 3-pointers. They doubled that Thursday night, draining 16 triples that marked the second most they have made in a single game this season.
