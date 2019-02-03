› Home ›
With 4 weeks to go, there’s calm within the Brexit storm
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 03/02/2019 - 1:01am
BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain and the European Union are set to formally divorce before the month is out — but the mood in London and Brussels in Friday was less frenzied than it has been at times of late.
Though the divorce proceedings, started by Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU, remain fraught with difficulties, there’s an element of relief that a so-called “no-deal” disaster is lower down the agenda — for now.
