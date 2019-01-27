  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Sustaining success

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:52am
Ruston FBLA looks to remain on top of state
Caleb Daniel
The Ruston High School chapter of Future Business Leaders of America attended the District II FBLA conference Feb. 7 and will travel to Lafayette on March 24-26 for the Louisiana state conference, defending their title as top chapter in the state. Top left: 16 individuals and teams won district championships in their respective competitions, the most of any school. Top right: Ruston High School seniors Joanna Ham, left, and Davis Ellis were named Ms. FBL and Mr. FBL, respectively, at the 2019 district FBLA conference. Bottom: 48 students competed at the district level this month.

A tradition of victory is rising in Ruston as far as the Future Business Leaders of America is concerned.

After being named the No. 1 chapter in Louisiana last year, the Ruston High School FBLA cleaned house with 16 event championships at the District II conference at the University of Louisiana-Monroe earlier this month and will head to the state conference next month hoping to defend that title.

