It’s carnival time
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:48am
Mardi Gras Festival set for Saturday
T. Scott Boatright
Laissez les bon temps rouler, Lincoln Parish. It’s carnival time!
Ruston’s second annual Mardi Gras Festival is set for Saturday complete with a parade, live music, food vendors and plenty of fun.
Put on by the Junior Auxiliary of Ruston, which specializes in serving foster families in northeast Louisiana. Money raised during the festival will go toward helping kids volunteer in the community and also give them the essentials that they need, like school supplies, clothes and other basic necessities.
