Going once, going twice

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:46am
City to auction surplus property in first live event
Nancy Bergeron
Top: Surplus equipment like these lawnmowers will be auctioned off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Public Works Complex located at 701 East Tennessee Ave. Bottom:The commercial stove pictured above left and the old police vehicle pictured above right are among the surplus property that the city of Ruston will auction off at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Public Works Complex located at 701 East Tennessee Ave.

Looking for a commercial dishwasher? Or maybe a fire hose? How about a lawnmower — several styles and model to choose from — or a single-story wood-frame snack shop with a deck?

If so, Saturday could be your lucky day. That’s when the city of Ruston will hold its first live public auction of surplus property. The auction begins at 9 a.m. at the Public Works Complex, located at 701 East Tennessee Ave.

People will also be able to participate in the event over a live webcast from the auctioneer, Bonnette Auctions, in Alexandria.

