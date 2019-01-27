Going once, going twice

› Home ›
Thu, 02/28/2019
City to auction surplus property in first live event
Nancy Bergeron
Looking for a commercial dishwasher? Or maybe a fire hose? How about a lawnmower — several styles and model to choose from — or a single-story wood-frame snack shop with a deck?
If so, Saturday could be your lucky day. That’s when the city of Ruston will hold its first live public auction of surplus property. The auction begins at 9 a.m. at the Public Works Complex, located at 701 East Tennessee Ave.
People will also be able to participate in the event over a live webcast from the auctioneer, Bonnette Auctions, in Alexandria.
