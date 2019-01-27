  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Local students recognized at 13th annual Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:42am
Kacey Richard
Top: Judy Null of Ruston Artisans spoke to youth artists and guests at the Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival opening reception Ton uesday. Artwork will be on display until 6 p.m. Friday. Bottom: Guests at the opening reception for the Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival stopped to view the Best in Show centerpiece by Lyndsey Hogg titled “Christmas.” North Central Louisiana Arts Council assisted Kiwanis of Ruston by hanging the show and judging the artwork.

The next generation of artists and creative minds gathered Tuesday evening at local art gallery Ruston Artisans for the opening reception of the 13th annual Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival presented by the Kiwanis Club of Ruston.

The yearly art show features paintings, drawings and ceramics created by Lincoln Parish students in grades 7 to 12 and will remain on display until 6 p.m. Friday.

Kiwanis show chairman Eric McCulloch recognized winners and awarded $850 in prize money and show ribbons. He also recognized Joy Annison, daughter of the late Earvin Ryland.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

