Local students recognized at 13th annual Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:42am
Kacey Richard
The next generation of artists and creative minds gathered Tuesday evening at local art gallery Ruston Artisans for the opening reception of the 13th annual Earvin Ryland Youth Art Festival presented by the Kiwanis Club of Ruston.
The yearly art show features paintings, drawings and ceramics created by Lincoln Parish students in grades 7 to 12 and will remain on display until 6 p.m. Friday.
Kiwanis show chairman Eric McCulloch recognized winners and awarded $850 in prize money and show ribbons. He also recognized Joy Annison, daughter of the late Earvin Ryland.
