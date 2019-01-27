› Home ›
DEAR ABBY
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:33am
DEAR ABBY: My daughter has two boys who treat her like crap. They swear and call her bad names. They break things in her house and have no respect for anyone. The problem started after she broke up with their biological father and married her new boyfriend. The father brainwashes the boys to do these things to make life a living hell with her new husband.
What I cannot understand is why my daughter goes out of her way to please these two ungrateful kids and still cannot see how they are destroying her present household.
This is killing me.
What can she do to solve the problem?
