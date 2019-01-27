› Home ›
Cedar Creek thankful for job-shadowing help
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:30am
in
Cedar Creek School students were welcomed last week by businesses and employers throughout the area for job shadowing experiences. These events were designed to give the students an opportunity to “shadow” adults during their daily work activities … and they loved it.
The experience inspired students to be enthusiastic about their studies by showing them how education can be translated into rewarding careers and futures.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos