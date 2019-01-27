› Home ›
Lincoln Prep slams Arcadia, 86-68
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:17am

Panthers move on to Class 1A quarterfinals at Delhi on Friday
T. Scott Boatright
GRAMBLING — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once said, “One man can be a crucial ingredient on a team, but one man cannot make a team.”
On Tuesday night it was Chanse Robinson spicing things up with his hot hand for Lincoln Preparatory School.
But in the end it was a total team effort by the Panthers that led to Lincoln Prep roaring past District 1-1A rival Arcadia 86-68 in regional round play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Boys Class 1A playoffs at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the Grambling State University campus.
