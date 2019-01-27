  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Prep slams Arcadia, 86-68

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:17am
Panthers move on to Class 1A quarterfinals at Delhi on Friday
T. Scott Boatright
Junior Chanse Robinson (0) led Lincoln Prep with 41 points while adding 20 rebounds, two assists and four steals in the Panthers’ 86-68 Class 1A playoff win over Arcadia Tuesday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

GRAMBLING — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar once said, “One man can be a crucial ingredient on a team, but one man cannot make a team.”

On Tuesday night it was Chanse Robinson spicing things up with his hot hand for Lincoln Preparatory School.

But in the end it was a total team effort by the Panthers that led to Lincoln Prep roaring past District 1-1A rival Arcadia 86-68 in regional round play of the Louisiana High School Athletics Association Boys Class 1A playoffs at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on the Grambling State University campus.

