  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Simsboro takes care of business with 86-59 win over Negreet

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:13am
in
Caleb Daniel
sports1.jpg
Simsboro High School head coach Josh Brown, center, and his Tigers are vying for a second straight Class B state championship.

SIMSBORO — After a slow first few minutes of play, the Simsboro Tigers picked up the pace and cruised to an 86-59 win over 15th-seed Negreet Tuesday in the second round of the Class B boys playoff.

The second seed and defending state champs, Simsboro was coming off a 110-53 washing of Shreveport’s Magnolia School of Excellence in the first round, while Negreet had taken care of 18th-seeded Elizabeth 68-30 before making the trip to Simsboro.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share