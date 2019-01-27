› Home ›
Simsboro takes care of business with 86-59 win over Negreet
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/28/2019 - 9:13am
Caleb Daniel
SIMSBORO — After a slow first few minutes of play, the Simsboro Tigers picked up the pace and cruised to an 86-59 win over 15th-seed Negreet Tuesday in the second round of the Class B boys playoff.
The second seed and defending state champs, Simsboro was coming off a 110-53 washing of Shreveport’s Magnolia School of Excellence in the first round, while Negreet had taken care of 18th-seeded Elizabeth 68-30 before making the trip to Simsboro.
