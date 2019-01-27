  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Tennis Techsters net shutout at Nicholls

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 8:15am
Leader Sports Service
Recent Louisiana Tech graduate Sonia Chen won 6-2, 6-4 in No. 1 singles and also teamed with Claudia Oravcova to take a 6-1 win in No. 1 doubles Sunday as the Tennis Techsters swept past Nicholls.

THIBODAUX — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team snapped its three-game losing streak in a big way on Sunday afternoon as they went on the road and shut out in-state foe Nicholls State, 4-0, at the Colonel Tennis Complex.

For the first time since Jan. 13, Tech (3-5) was healthy enough to put a full lineup together with the return of Andrea Perez-Lopez from injury and the new addition of Ilana Tetruashvili. As a result, the Lady Techsters also snapped a three-game losing streak to Nicholls State (2-3).

