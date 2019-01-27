› Home ›
Tennis Techsters net shutout at Nicholls
2019-01-27
Leader Sports Service
THIBODAUX — The Louisiana Tech women’s tennis team snapped its three-game losing streak in a big way on Sunday afternoon as they went on the road and shut out in-state foe Nicholls State, 4-0, at the Colonel Tennis Complex.
For the first time since Jan. 13, Tech (3-5) was healthy enough to put a full lineup together with the return of Andrea Perez-Lopez from injury and the new addition of Ilana Tetruashvili. As a result, the Lady Techsters also snapped a three-game losing streak to Nicholls State (2-3).
