Dub Jones: Legendary player for Browns

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 8:13am
O. K. Davis
Browns great Dub Jones (with ball) still shares the NFL record for touchdowns scored in a single game with six.

After years of futility, the Cleveland Browns last season finally once again became a formidable NFL team.

But back when William Augustus (Dub) Jones starred for the franchise, the Browns were consistently one of the top teams the NFL had to offer.

As a gifted Ruston High product, Jones was a running back/flanker who helped the Browns win NFL championships in 1950,1954 and 1955.

The two-time Pro Bowler was equally dangerous as both a runner and receiver, as shown by his career statistics: 540 rushing attempts for 2,210 yards; 171 receptions for 2,874 yards; 41 touchdowns.

