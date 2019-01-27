› Home ›
Dub Jones: Legendary player for Browns
After years of futility, the Cleveland Browns last season finally once again became a formidable NFL team.
But back when William Augustus (Dub) Jones starred for the franchise, the Browns were consistently one of the top teams the NFL had to offer.
As a gifted Ruston High product, Jones was a running back/flanker who helped the Browns win NFL championships in 1950,1954 and 1955.
The two-time Pro Bowler was equally dangerous as both a runner and receiver, as shown by his career statistics: 540 rushing attempts for 2,210 yards; 171 receptions for 2,874 yards; 41 touchdowns.
