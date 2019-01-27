  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Prep boys set for 2nd round of hoops playoffs

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/26/2019 - 8:41am
Simsboro, Lincoln Prep set for home games while Cedar Creek, CHS and NLW will be away
T. Scott Boatright
Top Left: Photo by DARRELL JAMES Brandon Norris (0) scored 15 points for Cedar Creek during Friday’s 58-43 home win for the Cougars over Highland Baptist. Top Right: Truen Ford (5) hit seven 3-pointers and led Lincoln Prep with 30 points in Friday’s 86-59 home win over Merryville. Bottom: Kalep Crane (20) led Simsboro with 29 points during Friday’s first-round home playoff win over Shreveport’s Magnolia School of Excellence.

Five Lincoln Parish teams are still alive as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association boys basketball playoffs conduct regional round games tonight.

Cedar Creek, the 15th-ranked team in Division IV, faces what will probably be the toughest second-round test for a Lincoln Parish team as the Cougars play at No. 2 Central Catholic at 6 p.m. today in Morgan City.

The Cougars are coming off a 58-43 win over Highland Baptist in first-round play while Central Catholic drew a first-round bye and will be playing in its first postseason game of the year.

