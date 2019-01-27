› Home ›
Diamond ’Dogs to play at Little Rock today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/26/2019 - 8:29am
Tech coming off a 1-2 performance in three-game home series vs. Troy
Leader Sports Service
The Louisiana Tech baseball team took an 11-4 win in game one, but fell 7-5 in game two of a Sunday doubleheader to close out the three game weekend series against the Troy Trojans at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Tech dropped to 5-2 on the young season after the Sunday split gave the Trojans (4-3) the weekend series, two games to one, in the inaugural season series between the two teams.
