  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Diamond ’Dogs to play at Little Rock today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 02/26/2019 - 8:29am
in
Tech coming off a 1-2 performance in three-game home series vs. Troy
Leader Sports Service

The Louisiana Tech baseball team took an 11-4 win in game one, but fell 7-5 in game two of a Sunday doubleheader to close out the three game weekend series against the Troy Trojans at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.

Tech dropped to 5-2 on the young season after the Sunday split gave the Trojans (4-3) the weekend series, two games to one, in the inaugural season series between the two teams.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share