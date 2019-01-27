› Home ›
LPPJ, assessor disagree over building
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:17am
in
Caleb Daniel
In the nine years the Lincoln Parish Police Jury has owned the building across from the courthouse informally referred to as the “old County Market building,” it has not paid property taxes on it. Until now.
An appeal from Lincoln Parish Assessor Sheila Bordelon over whether the building should be exempt from ad valorem taxes — and whether the police jury followed the law in its attempt to declare the property exempt last fall — was taken to the Louisiana Tax Commission Feb. 13. The issue will likely go to district court next.
