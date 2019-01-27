› Home ›
Ride sharing coming to Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:16am
in
Company hopes to be rolling by May
Nancy Bergeron
Kyle Staude believes things happen for a reason. He was in Monroe on business and chanced to meet someone from Ruston who connected him to the mayor’s office, the chamber of commerce and several other organizations.
Now the Oxford, Mississippi, resident is expanding his ride-sharing business to Ruston. If all goes according to plan, EZ-RYDR should be up and rolling here in May.
The service will be Ruston’s first ride-sharing company. The mobile app-based company offers a subscription component as well as pay-per-ride.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos