Ride sharing coming to Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:16am
Company hopes to be rolling by May
Nancy Bergeron

Kyle Staude believes things happen for a reason. He was in Monroe on business and chanced to meet someone from Ruston who connected him to the mayor’s office, the chamber of commerce and several other organizations.

Now the Oxford, Mississippi, resident is expanding his ride-sharing business to Ruston. If all goes according to plan, EZ-RYDR should be up and rolling here in May.

The service will be Ruston’s first ride-sharing company. The mobile app-based company offers a subscription component as well as pay-per-ride.

