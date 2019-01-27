  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Creek falls in quarterfinals

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:12am
in
T. Scott Boatright
022419 CreekG Roberson.jpg
Senior forward Anna Larr Roberson, a Louisiana Tech women’s basketball signee, led Cedar Creek with 13 points in Thursday night’s Division IV quarterfinals loss to Ouachita Christian.

Cedar Creek went ice cold in the third quarter, and Ouachita Christian held off a late comeback attempt by the Lady Cougars Thursday night as OCS held on for a 48-43 win in quarterfinals play of the girls Division IV basketball playoffs at the Brickhouse.

The first half was an old-fashioned defensive slugfest that saw neither team build more than a three-point advantage en route to a 20-18 OCS lead at intermission.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share