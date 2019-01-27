› Home ›
Creek falls in quarterfinals
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:12am
T. Scott Boatright
Cedar Creek went ice cold in the third quarter, and Ouachita Christian held off a late comeback attempt by the Lady Cougars Thursday night as OCS held on for a 48-43 win in quarterfinals play of the girls Division IV basketball playoffs at the Brickhouse.
The first half was an old-fashioned defensive slugfest that saw neither team build more than a three-point advantage en route to a 20-18 OCS lead at intermission.
