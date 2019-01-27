› Home ›
Movie Review: “Alita: Battle Angel”
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:09am

Bob Garver
The first trailer “Alita: Battle Angel” appeared over a year ago for a release in July, during the hot summer movie season.
But apparently some edits needed to be made, and the film was pushed back to December, where it could take advantage of the Christmas season. Then got yanked away from that too, finally landing this past weekend, where there was a lot of money up for grabs with Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day falling only four days apart.
