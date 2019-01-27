› Home ›
Matt Dunigan finally gains state Hall berth
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:03am
O. K. Davis
I had given up much hope of Matt Dunigan ever being elected to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
It was baffling, given the impressive passing records and honors he compiled both in the professional and college ranks.
Consider his body of work:
He is a Canadian Football League sportscaster for Canadian sports television channel TSN.
