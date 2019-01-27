  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Simsboro storms to 110-53 playoff win

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:02am
T. Scott Boatright
Simsboro’s Miquel Carter slammed home two of his 16 points on this dunk Friday night.

SIMSBORO — It was a first round high school Class B boys playoff game that due to a lack of defense looked more like an NBA All-Star Game Friday night as Simsboro stormed to a 110-53 win over Shreveport’s Magnolia School of Excellence at the SHS Gym.

While Simsboro head coach Josh Brown was pleased to see his team get the win, he will be looking for better play in a regional round play against 15th-seeded Negreet on Tuesday in Simsboro.

