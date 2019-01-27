› Home ›
Simsboro storms to 110-53 playoff win
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:02am
T. Scott Boatright
SIMSBORO — It was a first round high school Class B boys playoff game that due to a lack of defense looked more like an NBA All-Star Game Friday night as Simsboro stormed to a 110-53 win over Shreveport’s Magnolia School of Excellence at the SHS Gym.
While Simsboro head coach Josh Brown was pleased to see his team get the win, he will be looking for better play in a regional round play against 15th-seeded Negreet on Tuesday in Simsboro.
