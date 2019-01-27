› Home ›
Cougars advance
Landon Spillers (with ball) led Cedar Creek with 27 points as the Cougars moved to the second round of the Division IV prep boys basketball playoffs Friday night with a 58-43 home win over Highland Baptist. The 15th-seeded Cougars will next play at No. 2 seed Central Catholic on Tuesday in Morgan City. Christian Norris added 15 points for Cedar Creek in Friday’s win.
