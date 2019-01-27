  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Cougars advance

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 02/23/2019 - 12:01am
in
022419 Creek Spillers C.jpg

Landon Spillers (with ball) led Cedar Creek with 27 points as the Cougars moved to the second round of the Division IV prep boys basketball playoffs Friday night with a 58-43 home win over Highland Baptist. The 15th-seeded Cougars will next play at No. 2 seed Central Catholic on Tuesday in Morgan City. Christian Norris added 15 points for Cedar Creek in Friday’s win.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share