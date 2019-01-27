› Home ›
High-water fishing can be super
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 11:36pm
in
Glynn Harris
If the weatherman is correct, this week will see a ton of rain in and around our area that could play havoc with owners of low-lying property, especially if there’s a camp or home on the property.
I am reminded of the flood of 2016 caused severe flooding in our area causing some property owners to have to stand by helplessly and watch their possessions and memories wash away.
We had to watch the flood of 1991 destroy my in-laws home on Lake D’Arbonne. It was sickening to paddle up to the house, look through the windows and see furniture floating in five feet of water.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos