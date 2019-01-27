  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Rotary Club names Students of Month

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 11:23pm
Leader News Service
Celebrating the February 2019 Rotary Student of the Month Awards are (left to right): Kameron Aulds (Choudrant High), Kennedy Mason (Simsboro High), Harlie Robinson (Ruston High), Madison Scheer (Ruston High), and Kinslee Spatafora (Cedar Creek).  Not pictured is Evan Morris (Lincoln Prep).

The Ruston Rotary Club has announced the recipients of the February Student of the Month Awards. Each student honoree spoke to the club members about their accomplishments at the Feb. 20 luncheon and presented an award of achievement.

Each awardee has maintained a minimum GPA of 3.5 and been active in extracurricular activities and leadership roles on their respective school campus.

