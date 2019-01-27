› Home ›
Techsters to begin Florida softball stint today
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 8:13am
in
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech will begin its 10-day spring break Florida road trip today when the Lady Techsters face the Czech Republic national team in an exhibition game in Clermont, Florida.
First pitch is slated for 4:15 p.m. and the game can be seen through a paid subscription to FloSoftball.com.
Following Friday’s exhibition game, Tech (10-1) will play 10 games in an nine-day span, including marquee match-ups against defending national champion and undefeated Florida State as well as three games against UCF.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos