Techsters to begin Florida softball stint today

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 8:13am
Leader Sports Service
sports1.jpg
Photo by DONNY CROWE/LATechSportsPix.com - Louisiana Tech’s Presslee Gallaway stands at 3-1 on the season with three saves and a 3.27 ERA.

Louisiana Tech will begin its 10-day spring break Florida road trip today when the Lady Techsters face the Czech Republic national team in an exhibition game in Clermont, Florida.

First pitch is slated for 4:15 p.m. and the game can be seen through a paid subscription to FloSoftball.com.

Following Friday’s exhibition game, Tech (10-1) will play 10 games in an nine-day span, including marquee match-ups against defending national champion and undefeated Florida State as well as three games against UCF.

