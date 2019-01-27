› Home ›
Prep boys playoffs tip off tonight
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 02/22/2019 - 8:11am
T. Scott Boatright
Five Lincoln Parish high school basketball teams will be in action tonight as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association boys playoffs begin.
Simsboro High School is the defending Class B state boys champion, and the Tigers are the highest seeded of the six Lincoln Parish teams headed to postseason play.
The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in Class B behind only Zwolle, the team they beat 67-50 in last year’s title contest during Marsh Madness at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Simsboro will play host to 31st-seeded Magnolia School of Excellence from Shreveport at 6 p.m.
