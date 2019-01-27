› Home ›
Tech student hit in campus crosswalk
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/21/2019 - 9:02am
Leader Staff Report
The driver of car that injured a Louisiana Tech University student in a campus crosswalk was apparently talking on his cellphone when the incident occurred, Louisiana Tech police said Wednesday.
The unidentified male victim is recovering in a Shreveport hospital from leg injuries he sustained in the mishap, Louisiana Tech Police Chief Randal Hermes said.
The driver, Noah Blessing, 19, of Shreveport, was ticketed for failure to yield for a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Blessing is also a Louisiana Tech student.
