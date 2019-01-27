› Home ›
Sellers speaks at GSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/21/2019 - 9:01am
CNN commentator talks about black history
Starla Gatson
GRAMBLING — Though the sky was rainy and the temperature chilly, even a dark and gloomy morning could not keep the Grambling State University students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the Lincoln parish community, from shining a light on black history.
The university hosted its annual Black History Convocation Tuesday in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The event featured CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers as keynote speaker.
