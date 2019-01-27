› Home ›
Bordelon retiring
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/21/2019 - 8:58am
Parish assessor won’t seek re-election
Nancy Bergeron
Lincoln Parish Assessor Shelia Bordelon said Wednesday she would not seek re-election this fall.
Bordelon’s term end Dec. 31, 2020.
“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the residents of Lincoln Parish in the Assessor’s Office for the past 32 years. The past seven years serving as your assessor has been the culmination of the trust placed in me by the residents of our great parish,” Bordelon said in a statement released Wednesday.
