UP man arrested for animal cruelty, theft
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/21/2019 - 8:55am
in
Leader News Service
FARMERVILLE —Union Parish sheriff’s investigators have taken into custody one of the parish’s best known horsemen on warrants charging him with cruelty to animals and the theft of a horse.
Sheriff Dusty Gates said a five-week investigation turned up evidence that Hal Parker, 60, of Marion, is involved in a scheme to rescue thoroughbred horses and then selling and shipping the animals nationwide to individuals trying to save the horses from slaughter.
