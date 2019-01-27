› Home ›
Denim and Pearls luncheon
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/21/2019 - 8:44am
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Epsilon Alpha Zeta Chapter of Grambling will host its Second Annual Denim and Pearls Luncheon from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. March 16 in the Black and Gold Room of the Favrot Student Union Building on the Grambling State University campus.
The category and individuals to be recognized are: Service — Edgar Hill, Scholarship — Kimberly Joseph McCarter, Sisterhood — Jaschandria Bailey and Finer Womanhood —Gloria Egans Moore.
