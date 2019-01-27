› Home ›
Tech adds Guiton to coach outside WRs
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 02/21/2019 - 8:42am
Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz has announced the addition of Kenny Guiton to his coaching staff as the new outside receivers coach for the Bulldogs.
Guiton comes to Louisiana Tech from the University of Houston and will be responsible for leading the outside receivers for the Bulldogs. With the addition of Guiton to the staff, current Tech offensive coordinator Todd Fitch will now take over the role of quarterback coach for the Bulldogs following the departure of Tim Rattay.
