Body of missing Ruston man found

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 9:03am
No initial signs of foul play in death of 71-year-old Gary Goodling
Leader Staff Report
Ruston police are continuing their investigation today into the death of a local man whose body was found Monday in a wooded area south of West Woodhaven Avenue.

Detectives located the remains of Gary Goodling, 71, about 2 p.m. Monday, Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said.

“There are currently no signs of foul play, but Goodling’s body has been sent for an autopsy,” Williams said on Tuesday.

