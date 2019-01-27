› Home ›
Body of missing Ruston man found
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 9:03am
No initial signs of foul play in death of 71-year-old Gary Goodling
Leader Staff Report
Ruston police are continuing their investigation today into the death of a local man whose body was found Monday in a wooded area south of West Woodhaven Avenue.
Detectives located the remains of Gary Goodling, 71, about 2 p.m. Monday, Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said.
“There are currently no signs of foul play, but Goodling’s body has been sent for an autopsy,” Williams said on Tuesday.
