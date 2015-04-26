› Home ›
Car crushed by falling tree
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 02/20/2019 - 9:00am
in
Ruston Fire Department personnel had to use the jaws of life to free the driver of this Toyota Avalon Tuesday afternoon. The car was traveling west on Chatauqua Road just off of U.S. HIghway 167 (North Trenton Street) when a tree fell on the vehicle, also knocking out electricity parts of Ruston in the process. Further information about the driver’s condition and the accident was unavailable as of Daily Leader press time Tuesday evening.
